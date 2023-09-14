Juror notification process questioned in Cascade County (video)

In the video above, reporter Ryan Gamboa talks about two recent court cases that brought forth concerns about how the Clerk of Court notifies potential jurors.
Posted at 6:09 PM, Sep 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-13 20:15:29-04
In the video above, reporter Ryan Gamboa talks about two recent court cases that brought forth concerns about how the Clerk of Court notifies potential jurors.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.