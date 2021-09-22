Jury begins deliberations in Lloyd Barrus trial

BUTTE — Around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, the jury began deliberations in the trial of Lloyd Barrus who is accused of deliberate homicide by accountability for the death of Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore in 2017.

Barrus also faces two counts of attempted deliberate homicide, assault on a peace officer and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the death of Moore and an ensuing chase and shootout with law enforcement officers.

During the trial prosecutors said on May 16, 2017, Deputy Moore was struck with a bullet while attempting to stop Barrus and his son Marshall near Three Forks on Highway 287.

Moore came to a stop a few miles south of the I-90 interchange. Prosecutors alleged Lloyd Barrus then pulled up alongside Deputy Moore’s vehicle where his son fired a dozen more shots at the deputy.

Law enforcement pursued the two men for nearly 150 miles. The chase ended on Interstate 90 near Missoula. Marshall Barrus was killed in a shootout with officers.

Prosecutors had initially sought the death penalty for Barrus but changed course after he was found unfit to stand trial for a host of mental disorders in 2018, including persecutory type delusional disorder and mixed personality disorder.

In May of 2019, Judge Kathy Seeley ordered Barrus to comply with treatment from the state and said he could be forcibly medicated in order to stand trial. Barrus’ attorneys appealed the ruling to the Montana Supreme Court, but in January 2020 the high court upheld Seeley’s decision.

Deputy Mason Moore was 42 when he was killed and is survived by his wife Jodi and three children.