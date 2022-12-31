Juvenile stabbed at mall in Billings

BILLINGS — Billings Police say a juvenile male was stabbed at Rimrock Mall on Friday, December 30, 2022, during an altercation with another juvenile male.
Police were called out to the mall at around 6:00 pm after the stabbing was reported.
The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
The suspect was taken into custody.
No other details have been released at this time.
