Juvenile stabbed at mall in Billings

Stabbing stemmed from altercation with another juvenile
Police respond to a stabbing at Rimrock Mall Friday evening.
Posted at 7:33 AM, Dec 31, 2022
BILLINGS — Billings Police say a juvenile male was stabbed at Rimrock Mall on Friday, December 30, 2022, during an altercation with another juvenile male.

Police were called out to the mall at around 6:00 pm after the stabbing was reported.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The suspect was taken into custody.

No other details have been released at this time.

