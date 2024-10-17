Juveniles in custody after a shooting in Cut Bank

GREAT FALLS — Two people were taken into custody after a Cut Bank resident was shot on Friday, October 11, 2024.

The Cut Bank Police Department said in a news release that officers responded to a report of a vehicle that had been stolen by two juveniles.

Officers soon found the vehicle and began searching for the suspects.

The officers learned through interviews and investigation that the juveniles had allegedly entered at least one vehicle and also stolen a handgun.

The suspects were discovered by a resident as they were going through a yard.

One of the juveniles reportedly fired a round from the gun, and the resident was hit in the leg.



Another homeowner encountered the juvenile and held him at gunpoint until police officers arrived and took the suspects into custody.

The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for his injury.

The names of the suspects have not been released due to their ages.

