Kalispell man facing felony charges after Idaho I-90 wrong-way crash

MISSOULA — A Kalispell man who drove the wrong way on Interstate 90 in Idaho and crashed into a vehicle is facing felony charges.

The Idaho State Police reports 74-year-old Roger A. Farrell is facing two felony Aggravated DUI charges as well as a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence.

Two people were taken to the hospital after the pickup truck Farrell was driving hit another vehicle at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday on I-90 in Post Falls.

A Seattle man and a Coeur d'Alene woman were taken to Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d'Alene following the crash.