Kelsey Jo Staigmiller sentenced for the death of Sarah Bailey

GREAT FALLS – Kelsey Jo Staigmiller has been sentenced to prison for causing the death of Sarah Bailey in Great Falls last year.

On May 18, 2025, Staigmiller carjacked a vehicle in downtown Great Falls occupied by Bailey, who fought back as Staigmiller tried to drive away. As the two struggled, Bailey sustained injuries that resulted in her death.

911 dispatchers received a report of a woman - later identified as Staigmiller - causing a disturbance at the Roberts Apartment (6 Sixth Street South) just before 6 p.m. Residents of the building say that she had been "disturbing the peace" and was locked out of the building as a result.

Staigmiller then unlawfully entered a nearby pickup truck that was being driven by Bailey. An altercation ensued between the two in the vehicle.

The vehicle was being driven in a "highly dangerous and erratic manner" as the two struggled, and Bailey sustained injuries that resulted in her death.

Staigmiller then fled in Bailey's vehicle, and was apprehended several hours later in Bonner, several miles east of Missoula.

Bailey's body was found near the intersection of First Avenue North and Fifth Street.

On Tuesday, April 21, 2026, Staigmiller was sentenced by Judge Elizabeth Best to 100 years in prison, with 20 of the years suspended. In exchange for her guilty plea to the charge of deliberate homicide, prosecutors dropped charges of robbery, theft, and burglary.

Bailey, who operated Sparrows & Arrows Tattoos in downtown Great Falls for more than a decade, is remembered not just for her artistry, but for her empathy, loyalty, and deep love for both people and animals.

REMEMBERING SARAH:

Friends remember Sarah Bailey

The sentencing document states:

The sentence the Court enters considers with the recommendations of the State and the Defendant.



The sentence considers the recommendations of Adult Probation and Parole, which has assessed the Defendant's risk of reoffending to be MODERATE.



It considers the position and input of the victim. Defendant killed a completely innocent human being, deeply and permanently wounding and scarring every person involved in this case, and the entire community. Her crimes were senseless and depraved.



It considers the victim impact statements, and statements by officers who investigated this crime.



It considers the sentencing policies of the State of Montana, which include:

(a) punishment commensurate with the nature and degree of harm caused and holding an offender accountable;

(b) protecting the public, reducing crime, and increasing the public sense of safety by incarcerating violent offenders;

(c) providing restitution, reparation, and restoration to the victim;and

(d) to encourage and provide for opportunities at self-improvement and rehabilitation, to assist with reintegration into the community, and to provide for restorative justice.

The sentencing document says the following about Staigmiller:

It considers that the Defendant is 32 years old, single, with 1 living child(ren), who need his/her support, guidance and an example. She lost another child at a very young age.



It considers that the Defendant credibly and sincerely took immediate accountability for her crime, and is sincerely remorseful.



It considers that the Defendant was unemployed at the time of the offense.



It considers that the Defendant has completed high school and is recognized community artist



It considers that the Defendant has a long history of dependence on methamphetamine and fentanyl, and was drinking alcohol at the time of the offense. She had left inpatient treatment which she had sought voluntarily at the time of the offense.



She appears to sincerely and credibly acknowledge her addiction and its effect on her, her family, and the victim.



It considers that the Defendant needs treatment for the predictable outcomes of childhood and adult lifetime trauma.



It considers that the Defendant has serious mental health diagnoses.



It considers the mitigation arguments, including the expert report of psychologist Dr. Sarah Boilen.



It considers the depth and severity of the impact on the victim's family, as expressed in victim impact statements provided to the Court.



It provides for appropriate and substantial punishment or potential punishment.



It provides opportunity for Defendant's treatment or rehabilitation, and is in the best interest of the community.

(DECEMBER 29, 2025) Kelsey Staigmiller entered a plea agreement in court on December 23, 2025, pleading guilty to felony counts of deliberate homicide and criminal mischief.

She signed a plea agreement, filed on December 22, 2025, agreeing to plead guilty to the 2 charges, with remaining charges of criminal endangerment, robbery, theft and burglary dismissed.

Staigmiller pleads guilty in Cascade County homicide case

The charges stem from a May 18th incident, in which Staigmiller reportedly carjacked a truck occupied by Sarah Bailey. Bailey fought back, causing the vehicle to be driven in a “highly dangerous and erratic manner” as the two struggled. Bailey sustained injuries that resulted in her death.

Bailey worked from her Central Avenue tattoo studio Sparrow & Arrows for 11 years.

MTN News Kelsey Jo Staigmiller

“She was an incredible human, she was a bright light, and she did not deserve to go this way,” said Julie Curtis, owner of Nosh MT.

Her friends say the legacy she leaves behind resonates loudly in the hearts of those who knew her.

“As far as our plans right now, it is our intention to make sure that the shop survives and thrives going forward and honors her legacy,” said Samantha Houston, Bailey’s previous apprentice.

Remembering Sarah Bailey:

Remembering Sarah Bailey

Staigmiller has been subject to about 18 arrest warrants since 2020, with seven of those being open at the time of Bailey's death.

According to Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki, Staigmiller does not have a felony criminal history in Cascade County.

Staigmiller is scheduled for a sentencing hearing Friday, February 27, 2026.

