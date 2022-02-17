Lame Deer man pleads guilty to manslaughter

GREAT FALLS — James Posey Fisher Sr. of Lame Deer, accused of fatally stabbing a man, admitted in federal court on Thursday, February 17, 2022, to a manslaughter charge.

On June 28, 2020, at the Teepee Station, a convenience store/gas station in Crow Agency, within the exterior boundaries of the Crow Indian Reservation, James Fisher stabbed the victim - identified only as "John Doe" - once in the chest. The stab wound pierced John Doe’s heart, killing him before he reached the hospital.

Court documents state that Fisher and John Doe were in the company of several other individuals – women and men – drinking heavily. At some point, John Doe started teasing Fisher about a fight the previous evening, saying that he had to finish what Fisher had started. Other witnesses say that Fisher and John Doe were vying for the same woman on June 28, 2020.

Fisher and John Doe began arguing in a car that Fisher was driving. They continued the argument when they got out at the Teepee Station.

The argument became physical – it was only a fist fight, or everyone who witnessed the fight thought so, until John Doe suddenly backed up and ran for a short distance before he collapsed.

It was then that everyone who witnessed the fight realized that John Doe had been stabbed because there was blood coming from a wound in his chest.

At the same time that John Doe backed up and ran, Fisher jumped back into the car and drove away.

Court documents state: "No one saw a knife, no knife was recovered, but there is no doubt that the cause of death was a single stab wound to the chest."

Fisher, 35 years old, faces up to 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release.

U.S. District Judge Susan Watters presided, and scheduled sentencing for July 8. Fisher remains jailed pending further proceedings.



TRENDING ARTICLES

