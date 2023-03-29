Law enforcement investigating homicide in Flathead County

An investigation into a homicide is underway in Flathead County.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says the death occurred at Moose Crossing in Marion on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

He said that all parties involved in the incident remained at the scene.

The body of the person who was killed is being sent to the Montana Crime Lab in Missoula for an autopsy.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you when we get more information.



