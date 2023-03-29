Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Law enforcement investigating homicide in Flathead County

marion montana map
<i>MTN News</i>
marion montana map
Posted at 11:01 AM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 13:02:31-04

An investigation into a homicide is underway in Flathead County.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says the death occurred at Moose Crossing in Marion on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

He said that all parties involved in the incident remained at the scene.

The body of the person who was killed is being sent to the Montana Crime Lab in Missoula for an autopsy.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you when we get more information.

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App