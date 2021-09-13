Law enforcement involved in standoff in Kalispell

KALISPELL — The standoff has ended peacefully, and the suspect is now in custody; the suspect's name has not yet been released.

At this point, there are no reports of any injuries.

We will update you if we get more information.

(1st REPORT) The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team along with several law enforcement agencies are responding to a barricaded suspect in a trailer at 1115 Whitefish Stage Road in Kalispell.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN News that a call came in around 6 a.m. Monday after the suspect hit a trailer with his vehicle and ran inside the residence.

Sheriff Heino said the suspect then ran out of the trailer and drove his car into a vehicle before barricading himself inside his own trailer.

Heino said it is not known at this time if the suspect is armed with weapons.

He added the suspect is currently on federal and state probation.

People are asked to avoid the area while negotiations continue.

We will update you as we get more information.