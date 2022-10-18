Lewis pleads not guilty to deliberate homicide in Park County

On Monday, October 17, 2022, Kadin Hawkeye Lewis pleaded not guilty to one count of deliberate homicide in Park County.

Lewis was charged after a body was found in a camper several miles southeast of Emigrant in Park County on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said deputies responded to a report of a body discovered in a camper in the 1300 block of East River Road.

Bail for Lewis was set at $1 million and he's to avoid contact with the alleged victims of the crime and family, and with witnesses and family members.



(SEPTEMBER 20, 2022) Kadin Hawkeye Lewis has been charged with deliberate homicide after a body was found near Emigrant on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said that at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, deputies responded to a report of a body discovered in a camper in the 1300 block of East River Road.

The victim has been identified as 32-year old Casey Anderson.

Charging documents say that Anderson died of apparent gunshot wounds.

The document also said that Lewis reportedly told a family member that he "messed up and mentioned a gun." The witness also said that Lewis had burned his clothing that contained the victim's blood.

An Emigrant resident who did not wish to be identified said that a "shock wave" went through the community on Monday, calling it a "sad day" for Emigrant.

