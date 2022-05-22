Lincoln County shooting: 1 dead, 1 injured, suspect arrested

A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting north of Libby on Saturday, May 21, 2022, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said in a news release that deputies and Libby Volunteer Ambulance responded at around 2:47 p.m to the shooting at the Alexander Creek Campground, several miles east of Libby.

The man was dead at the scene when deputies arrived.

The woman was treated at the scene for gunshot wounds and then airlifted via LifeFlight to a hospital. No details about her current condition have been released.

While detectives with the Sheriff's Office processed the scene, a multi-agency search was launched for the suspect, identified as Garry Douglas Seaman.

Seaman was arrested near his residence in Flathead County at about 10 a.m. on Sunday, according to the release.

The name of the man who died has not been released at this point.

We will update you when we get more information.



