Livingston man charged with homicide for Clyde Park shooting death

Skyler Greibel of Livingston appeared in Park County Justice Court on Wednesday, February 8, 2022, charged with the shooting death of Tyler Netto in Clyde Park on Tuesday.

Greibel, 29 years old, was charged with deliberate homicide and prohibited possession of a firearm.

The shooting happened early Tuesday, killing Netto of Livingston. Netto was 36 years old.

MTN

“Around 4:50 this morning the Sheriff’s Office received calls of a disturbance, caller stating that a male individual had been shot and the suspect had fled the scene,” said Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler.

According to Sheriff Bichler when deputies arrived, they performed life-saving measures but they were unable to resuscitate the victim. “Subject appeared to have expired due to a gunshot wound,” Bichler said.

At this point, there is no word on a possible motive or the circumstance of the shooting.

Edgar Cedillo - MTN NEWS Skyler Greibel

Griebel's bail was set at $1.5M by Judge Linda Cantin. His preliminary hearing is set for March 2, 2022.

The community of Clyde Park was rocked by the shooting, adding to the list of homicides that have occurred in Montana already this year.

Only a week into February, the state has already seen three deaths this month, including another teen shot to death in Billings and a homicide in Sidney last week. There were seven shootings incidents across the state in January, which resulted in 10 people dying.



TRENDING ARTICLES

