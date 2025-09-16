Malmstrom airman charged with sexual abuse of children

GREAT FALLS — The Cascade County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, that Jeremy Alan Weber, an active-duty Technical Sergeant stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base, has been arrested on felony charges related to the possession of child sexual abuse material.

The agency said that on August 28, 2025, detectives with the Cascade County Sheriff's Office of Internet Crimes Against Children received 386 CyberTipline Reports. These reports, which came from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, showed "disturbing images of the sexual abuse of children, including babies and toddlers."

Following an investigation, which included collaboration with internet service providers, detectives traced the illegal activity to an IP address associated with Weber’s residence on Malmstrom Air Force Base.

The investigation was conducted in partnership with the Malmstrom Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

On September 12, 2025, Internet Crimes Against Children detectives executed a search warrant at the residence, and Weber was subsequently arrested and charged with 10 counts of felony sexual abuse of children (MCA 45-5-625).

The charges are for knowingly possessing visual or print medium in which a child is engaged in sexual conduct.

Weber is in custody at the Cascade County Detention Center on a $400,000 bond; additional charges are pending.

Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said in the news release: "The protection of children from exploitation and abuse remains one of our highest priorities. We will continue to work diligently with our federal partners to investigate these serious crimes and hold offenders accountable."

The investigation continues, and anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact the Cascade County Sheriff's Office.