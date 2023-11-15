Man arrested after armed standoff on Interstate 94 near Miles City

GREAT FALLS — A man was arrested after a nearly two-hour armed standoff that closed a portion of Interstate 94 near Miles City on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Custer County Sheriff Brandon Kelm said in a news release that the incident began at 9:24 p.m. when law enforcement officers and medical personnel responded to a report of a one-vehicle rollover crash on the highway at mile marker 139.

Medical personnel made contact with a male driver inside the vehicle, and at some point the man brandished a firearm "resulting in a standoff with the male subject who had barricaded himself inside the crashed vehicle with the firearm," according to Sheriff Kelm.

Law enforcement officers set up a perimeter near the vehicle and the highway was closed in both directions as the incident continued.

During the standoff, the suspect "discharged a single round from his firearm into his vehicle," according to Sheriff Kelm.

At about 10:40 p.m. the suspect was removed from the vehicle by officers and taken into custody.

There were no injuries to any officers or medical personnel.

The suspect - whose name has not yet been released - was booked into the Custer County Detention Center and the investigation continues.

There is no word at this point on the cause of the rollover crash.

