Man arrested after hours-long standoff with police in Billings

BILLINGS — A man was arrested Wednesday night following a four-hour standoff in Billings on Wednesday night.

The Billings Police Department was called to a house near the intersection of Sixth Street West and Custer Avenue at around 3:45 p.m. for a domestic dispute involving a man and a woman.

Before arriving on scene, a neighbor engaged the situation. The neighbor was able to get the woman out, but the man barricaded himself inside.

According to Capt. Shawn Mayo of the BPD, officers tried numerous times to talk him into coming out, but he refused.

At around 7:30 p.m., law enforcement officers blew open the front door and gained entry to the residence.

The suspect then ran out the back door, peacefully surrendering before being arrested and taken into custody.

Police said the suspect is facing several assault and weapon charges.

No one was injured during the standoff.

The name of the man has not yet been released.

We will update you if we get more information.



