Man arrested after police chase ends near Swan Lake

A man was arrested following a pursuit along Montana Highway 83 near Swan Lake on Dec. 7, 2022.
Posted at 6:43 PM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 20:43:41-05

A man is in custody following a chase along Montana Highway 83 near Swan Lake on Wednesday morning (December 7, 2022).

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN News the man was arrested on a $75,000 felony warrant.

Sheriff Heino said nobody was injured during the incident.

The Kalispell Police Department SWAT team, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, and Two Bear Air assisted in the arrest.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released, nor have any other details. We will update you if we get more information.

