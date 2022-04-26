Man arrested after standoff in Evergreen

Bruce Eugene Boles was arrested on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, after barricading himself in a motor home in Evergreen.

Flathead County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Flathead River Bridge on Montana Highway 35 shortly before 9 a.m. for reports of an illegally parked motor home.

Deputies tried to contact the occupant to get them to move the vehicle, but the person refused to answer the door or communicate with law enforcement, according to a news release.

Authorities later identified the person inside the motor home as Boles, a 35-year-old transient who had a warrant for his arrest.

When deputies again tried to contact Boles, he began yelling and throwing things from the motor home onto the ground.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says that deputies also heard Boles say he was going to shoot them. The deputies backed off to the cover of their vehicles, but Boles refused to leave the motor home.

The SWAT team was called to the scene “due to the possible threat to shoot deputies, the danger to passing motorists, and Bole’s refusal to exit the motor home,” Heino said.

Negotiators were able to contact Boles and he eventually exited the motor home and was taken into custody without incident.

Boles has been booked into the Flathead County Detention Center for the outstanding warrant as well as additional charges of resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer, according to Sheriff Heino.



