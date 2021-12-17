Man arrested after train crashes into vehicle in Malta

GREAT FALLS — A man was arrested early Friday, December 17, 2021, after a BNSF train crashed into a parked vehicle on the railroad tracks in Malta.

The man allegedly abandoned the vehicle on the tracks, and the westbound train crashed into it at about 1:30 a.m.

The Phillips County Sheriff's Office said the train dragged the vehicle about 600 yards.

There was no one inside the vehicle, and no injuries were reported.

The Sheriff's Office said the man who was arrested is facing charges of creating a hazard, criminal endangerment, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, and driving under the influence.

The name of the man has not been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.

