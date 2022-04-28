Man arrested following chase and standoff in Columbia Falls

Quinn G. Lewis of Whitefish is behind bars following a Wednesday chase and standoff with law enforcement officers in Flathead County.

Flathead County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the scene of a disturbance involving a weapon in the 600 block of Armory Road in Whitefish at about 8:15 p.m.

The caller told 911 dispatchers that his son — later identified as Lewis — had threatened to kill him and pointed a firearm at him.

Deputies were also told that Quinn had two pistols with him, and possibly a long gun, and had left the residence in a pickup truck.

Police found the truck but Quinn did not stop and a chase began, which ended at Tamarack Lane and Halfmoon Road.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says Quinn refused the officers' orders "and would not submit to arrest."

Sheriff Heino says Quinn got out of his vehicle at one point and when he tried to get back inside, officers "deployed impact munitions."

However, Quinn got back inside the truck and a standoff began.

The Northwest Montana Regional SWAT Team was called to the scene and negotiators eventually were “able to get Quinn to exit his vehicle and submit to arrest without further incident,” according to a news release.

Quinn, 43 years old, was then taken to the Flathead County Detention Center on a charge of assault with a weapon.