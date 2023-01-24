Suspect arrested after standoff with police in Missoula

MISSOULA – Police officers were called to the 1100 block of West Broadway at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, for a report of a violent crime that was committed.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett tells MTN News an 18-year-old man ran from police and entered a motorhome on Toole Avenue.

The man refused to come out and Bennett says a shelter-in-place order went into effect for the neighborhood at around 5:30 am.

MTN News

The suspect was eventually taken into custody without incident and was taken to a hospital.

The shelter-in-place order — which was in effect for Toole Avenue between Burton and Scott streets — was lifted at around 6:30 a.m.

The suspect - whose name has not been released at this point - is being held in the Missoula County Detention Center on pending charges of assault with a weapon.



