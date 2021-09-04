Man arrested following incident that locked down Ronan school

MISSOULA — D’Andre Moses of Ronan was arrested following an incident that prompted a brief lockdown Thursday at K. William Harvey School in Ronan.

The school was locked down at about 2:15 p.m. because of an incident involving a low-speed chase by officers of a man riding a miniature motorcycle carrying a three-year old child.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says law enforcement attempted to stop the man – later identified as Moses - near the intersection of Sixth Avenue West and Round Butte Road but he failed to yield.

Moses drove to the school, left the road, and began driving the motorcycle across the playground while students were out at recess, according to Sheriff Bell.

Shortly after the lockdown, Moses was arrested without harm to him or the child.

Moses, 21 years old, has been charged with criminal endangerment and was taken to the Lake County Jail in Polson.

