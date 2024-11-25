Man arrested following 'suspicious death' in Missoula

MISSOULA — A suspect has been arrested as an investigation into a suspicious death in Missoula continues.

Police responded to the 500 block of East Broadway just after 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2024, for reports of an unresponsive person inside a vehicle.

Officers arrived to find a 37-year-old woman dead inside the vehicle "with visible injuries to her face and no signs of life," according to a news release.

James Brown, 51 years old, was found near the vehicle and was arrested after a preliminary investigation.

Police spent several hours at the Noon's gas station at the corner of East Broadway and Madison investigating the death.



Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett says Brown is being held as the Missoula County Attorney's Office determines charges in the case.

The Missoula jail roster shows Brown is now being held on pending charges of deliberate homicide.

A secondary scene at Rimel Road was processed in connection with the case as part of the investigation.

Bennett said no other details are being released at this time as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444.

