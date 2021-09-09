Man charged after allegedly stabbing a person in Columbia Falls

KALISPELL — Kenneth Goldsberry of Columbia Falls has been arrested following a stabbing on Thursday.

The Columbia Falls Police Department responded to a call on Martha Road where a man was found with a stab wound to the neck.

Columbia Falls Police Chief Clint Peters says 31-year-old Goldsberry ran from the scene before officers arrived at the scene.

Police found Goldsberry nearby and took him into custody without incident.

Chief Peters says the victim was treated at the scene and then taken to a hospital; the severity of his injury has not been disclosed.

Goldsberry is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center on charges of attempted deliberate homicide, tampering with a communication device, and misdemeanor theft.