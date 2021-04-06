Man charged after leading police on high-speed chase in Havre

Jalen Jaret Watson is facing criminal charges after leading police on a high-speed chase in Havre and crashing his vehicle on Monday evening.

The Havre Daily News reports that an officer saw Watson driving on Third Avenue between First and Main streets, and knew that he had outstanding warrants. The officer tried to pull Watson over, but Watson drove away at a high rate of speed.

Watson, who had two people in the vehicle with him, tried to make the turn onto U.S. Highway 87, but the wheels caught at the edge of the road, and the vehicle overturned into the ditch.

Watson was taken to a hospital for injuries, and later released into police custody. He is facing several charges, including criminal endangerment, DUI, and fleeing or eluding a peace officer.

Watson, 19 years old, is being held at Hill County Detention Center as of Tuesday morning.