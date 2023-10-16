Man charged after mall incident involving 'replica gun'

MISSOULA — Andrew Allan Schroeder has been charged with felony assault with a weapon after being arrested on Saturday in Missoula.

Prosecutors allege that Schroeder pointed what looked like a handgun at a security officer in a Missoula mall who asked that Schroeder leave the mall and not return.

Schroeder told police he bought the BB gun at Scheels, taking the gun out of the box while he was still in the mall, and loading it with a CO2 cartridge.

Schroeder said a security guard approached him and told him to put the gun away.

According to court documents, Schroeder told police that the security guard had every right to fear for his safety, and that the security guard could have thought it was a real gun.

MTN News Andrew Allan Schroeder court appearance (October 16, 2023)

Schroeder, 34 years old, is charged with felony assault with a weapon.

Judge Alex Beal set bond at $50,000 on Monday, and ordered that Schroeder not possess any type of firearm or destructive devices. In addition, Schroeder is banned from the Southgate Mall and the parking lots in the area of the mall.

Schroeder's next court appearance is scheduled for October 30, 2023. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in the Montana State Prison and/or a $50,000 fine.

