Man charged after pickup truck found in Flathead River

MISSOULA — Kobe Schamp is facing charges for falsely reporting that his pickup truck — which was later found submerged in a river — was stolen.

Polson Police Chief George Simpson says Schamp reported his pickup truck stolen in late November.

That truck, a GMC Sierra, was found submerged on December 3 in the Flathead River near Seventh Avenue West.

The vehicle recovery that followed involved specialized resources and several agencies due to challenging weather conditions.

Chief Simpson reports that the appropriate agencies were also notified of the possible environmental impacts from the incident.

Officers learned during the investigation details that contradicted Schamp's initial stolen vehicle report.

That resulted in Schamp being issued citations for driving under the influence, reckless driving, failure to give notice of an accident, and false reports to law enforcement authorities.