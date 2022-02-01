Man charged in deadly stabbing makes initial court appearance in Missoula

MISSOULA — Jacques David Bernard, charged with fatally stabbing his girlfriend, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of homicide.

Bernard entered the not guilty plea on Tuesday morning before Missoula District Court Judge Jason Marks.

Missoula Police responded to a residence in the 1200 block of South First Street West on January 25 for a report of a stabbing .

Bernard called 911 reporting that he had been stabbed in the chest by his girlfriend.

When officers arrived they found a woman dead with several stab wounds.

Bernard also had stab wounds and was taken to a hospital for treatment. He's since been released from the hospital and is now being held at the Missoula County Detention Center.

Bernard, 51 years old, is facing one count of felony deliberate homicide.

If found guilty, Bernard faces at least 10 years in prison or up to life in prison.

Bernard's next court appearance has been set for March 8.