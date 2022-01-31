Man charged with aggravated assault at Missoula hotel

MISSOULA — Jason Alan Brewer was arrested in Missoula over the weekend following a reported assault that happened at the Super 8 on Brooks Street.

Missoula Police Department spokesman Detective Lt. Eddie McLean says officers were called to the motel shortly after 2:15 a.m. for a report of a woman screaming.

Officers noted several prior calls to that same room over the past two days and were aware Brewer was associated with the prior calls, according to McLean.

Police arrived and found Brewer in a motel hallway, and he allowed officers to check out the room where officers found a woman on the ground with "significant injuries" to her face.

McLean says officers were trying to talk with Brewer about the incident when he tried run away.

Brewer was caught and initially arrested for obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.

He was taken to the Missoula County Detention Center, but McLean says Brewer was bonded out prior to the investigation into this case being completed.

Police later were later informed the “female’s injuries were significant, which required she be placed in a higher level of care,” McLean said in a news release.

The victim – who is still being treated for her injuries - requested that the hospital contact law enforcement about Brewer assaulting her.

Officers went back to the Super 8 and determined Brewer was in the room, but McLean says Brewer was not cooperative, and officers were required to forcibly enter the room.

Brewer is now being held on pending charges of aggravated assault, partner/family member assault (third offense), resisting arrest, and probation violation.

According to the Montana Department of Corrections, Brewer has felony convictions in Ravalli County for partner/family assault, and in Missoula County for criminal child endangerment.

