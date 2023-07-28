Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Man charged with attempted homicide for Missoula stabbing

Midtown Missoula Fight
Claire Peterson/MTN News
Jathan Moreno, 24, is facing charges of attempted deliberate homicide and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, following a July 27, 2023, stabbing in Midtown Missoula.
Midtown Missoula Fight
Posted at 2:29 PM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 16:30:44-04

Jathan Moreno, accused of stabbing a man in Missoula on Thursday, July 27, 2023, made his initial appearance in Missoula Justice Court on Friday.

Moreno, 24 years old, is facing charges of attempted deliberate homicide and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court documents.

Moreno is accused of stabbing a man on a bus after what police describe as a "verbal interaction."

Once kicked off the bus, Moreno is accused of stabbing the victim again while near the Montana Rail Link Park.

Jathan Moreno
Jathan Moreno, 24, is facing charges of attempted deliberate homicide and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, following a July 27, 2023, stabbing in Midtown Missoula.

Police arrived on the scene to find one man on the ground and Moreno walking north on Johnson Street.

Moreno was arrested and court documents state that blood was found on his shirt and hands, and a knife was in his pocket.

The victim remains hospitalized with significant injuries to his head, arms, and side.

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter

Havre residents react - missing teen found safe

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 700 holes for $119!