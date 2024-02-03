Man charged with attempted homicide after Helena crash

HELENA — Christian Twoteeth-Raymond is facing a charge of attempted homicide after police say he tried to hit someone with a car and crashed into the side of a building.



He is also facing charges of assault with a weapon, criminal endangerment, intimidation, and DUI.

The Helena Police Department says the incident happened early Friday outside a business on North Last Chance Gulch. Witnesses told officers they saw Twoteeth-Raymond drive at high speed toward a group of three people standing outside, before crashing into a wall.

Court documents say the victims told investigators Twoteeth-Raymond had come up to the group acting aggressively. They say video surveillance from the building later showed his vehicle back out of a parking space, slowly line up toward the group, then accelerate quickly.

The video showed all three ran out of the area to avoid getting hit, before the vehicle hit a curb, went into the air, and crashed into the building.

According to court documents, Twoteeth-Raymond’s vehicle rolled over, and he was trapped inside. Authorities say he appeared to be intoxicated, but he refused to submit to DUI testing. They also allege that while at the hospital for an evaluation, he made threats against an investigating officer and the officer’s family.

HPD says no one involved in the incident suffered life-threatening injuries.

