Man charged with raping a girl and giving her meth

HELENA — Jirad Kinney was seen in Lewis & Clark County Justice Court on Monday for allegedly raping an underage girl and giving her methamphetamine.

Kinney, 43 years old, faces four felonies including sexual intercourse without consent, sexual abuse of children, and distribution of dangerous drugs.

According to court documents, law enforcement was made aware of a video that showed a man believed to be Kinney helping a juvenile girl smoke meth.

Officers say in their interview with Kinney, he also admitted to sexually assaulting the girl, who was under the age of consent.

Bail for Kinney was set at $40,000.