Man charged with running over MHP trooper enters plea

Jason Allen Miller, accused of running over Montana Highway Patrol trooper Lewis Johnson last month, pleaded not guilty to all charges, including attempted deliberate homicide, criminal endangerment, possession of dangerous drugs, and aggravated kidnapping.

The charges stem from a chase last month near Eureka where Miller is accused of running over Trooper Johnson as authorities tried to arrest Miller on a different warrant.

Trooper Johnson's recovery continues at Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Lewis Johnson has completed his first week at Craig Hospital in Englewood, CO.





Anyone interested in sending a donation to support the Johnson family can do so through GoFundMe , or send checks payable to Lewis and Kate Johnson to PO Box 356, Chester, Montana, 59522.

The GoFundMe page says that Lewis sustained a punctured lung, damaged liver, head injury, broken ribs, broken arm, broken leg, and severe spinal trauma.



