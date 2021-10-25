Man dies after being shot in Evergreen

MISSOULA — A man died after being shot on Sunday in Evergreen.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office says that at about 10 p.m. a man was shot during a confrontation with a "known acquaintance" behind the former Kmart building in Evergreen.

The man – whose name has not yet been released – died at the scene from injuries he sustained in the shooting.

All parties involved have been identified and interviewed and an investigation is continuing, according to a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 406-758-5600.

