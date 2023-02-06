Man fatally shot during attempted home invasion in Missoula

MISSOULA - A person who was shot by a homeowner on Brooks Street in Missoula on Sunday, February 5, 2023, has passed away.

Police responded to a home on the 300 block of Brooks Street just before 4 p.m. for a report of a burglary.

Missoula Police Department spokesperson Whitney Bennett tells MTN News the homeowner encountered a male attempting to enter the residence.

According to Whitney, the homeowner warned the man several times to stop. However, the man continued to enter the residence, breaking through the outer screen door.

The homeowner then shot the suspect several times.

The suspect was taken to a Missoula hospital where he later passed away.

No other details have been released at this point.

The Missoula Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident. We will update you if we get more information.