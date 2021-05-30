Man in custody after high-speed chase in Missoula County

MISSOULA — One man is in custody after a high-speed chase that ended in Bonner on Sunday morning, according to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Alex Hiday.

The chase was initiated by Montana Highway Patrol after a vehicle failed to stop for an officer and was going more than 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.

The chase lasted about an hour and ended in Bonner at around 11:00 a.m. with assistance from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle was licensed in Idaho, and the driver was allegedly on his way to Idaho when he was pulled over.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, is currently booked at the Missoula County Detention Center.