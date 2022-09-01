Watch Now
Man jailed after woman dies in Flathead County crash

MTN News
Posted at 2:16 PM, Sep 01, 2022
Bradley Keith Burgess of Missoula, 37 years old, has been charged following a crash on Monday, August 29, 2022, near Martin City that killed a woman.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office reports that 36-year-old Stephanie Nicole Casaulong died at the scene of the crash.

Casaulong was thrown from the vehicle she was riding after it went off of South Fork Road near mile marker 1 and rolled down an embankment at about 10:30 p.m.

Burgess, who was driving, was arrested at the scene and is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center.

According to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, Burgess has been charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence.

