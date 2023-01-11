Man killed in Billings carjacking identified

BILLINGS - The man who was shot and killed in a carjacking in Billings on Sunday, January 8, 2023, has been identified as Carlos Delao of Billings; he was 45 years old.

Yellowstone County Coroner Rich Hoffman said Tuesday that Delao's cause of death is a homicide from a gunshot wound to the head.

According to Billings police and a neighbor's surveillance video, Delao was waiting in his running vehicle at a residence on Avenue F when another man, who had been seen trying to break into other vehicles in the area, opened his door and shot and killed him.

The suspect - whose name has not yet been released - then stole the vehicle and crashed into other vehicles in the Big B Bingo parking lot, according to police.

He then ran away from the crash and broke into a home on Burlington Avenue, where he shot one person and holed up inside, according to police.

He was forced out and arrested early Monday morning, then taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash, according to police.

The suspect faces likely charges of deliberate homicide, attempted homicide, and robbery.

