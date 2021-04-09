Man sentenced for attempted murder reported as walkaway from pre-release center

BILLINGS — Edward John Grogg, sentenced for attempted murder in 2005, has been reported as a walkaway from a Billings pre-release center.

Grogg, 43 years old, left the Alpha House Men's Pre-release Center at 9:13 p.m. on Thursday.

An arrest warrant for felony escape has been issued for Grogg, according to a press release.

Grogg is 5-feet, 6-inches tall, 184 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes.

Grogg was sentenced in Flathead County in September 2005 for attempted deliberate homicide. He arrived at the Billings pre-release center on March 11, 2021.

Anyone with information about Grogg is asked to call law enforcement immediately.