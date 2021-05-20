Man sentenced for crashing car into Columbia Falls grocery store

KALISPELL — Alan Roger Connor, Jr., of Columbia Falls has been sentenced for crashing into and driving around inside the Super 1 Foods store in Columbia Falls on November 12, 2020.

Connor was sentenced to 10 years for criminal endangerment as well as 10 years for criminal mischief in the Montana State Prison.

The terms will run concurrently. He has also been ordered to pay Super 1 Foods more than $76,000 in damages.

After crashing through the front doors, Connor drove down an aisle to the back of the store, before turning around and driving down another aisle.

Jaurdyn Johnson/MTN News Alan Roger Connor Jr. of Columbia Falls appearing in a Kalispell courtroom on May 20, 2021.

He then left through the front doors and crashed the vehicle across the highway.

Flathead County District Judge Robert Allison presided over the sentencing.