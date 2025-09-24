Man sentenced for homicide that inspired new Montana law

BILLINGS — Dante Garriott, a former group home worker, was sentenced to prison on Tuesday after being convicted of beating a resident to death.

The case inspired Alan's Law, which was passed by the 2025 Montana Legislature and put a sentencing enhancement on convictions for crimes by caregiving facility workers against a vulnerable person.

Billings man sentenced to 35 years for homicide that inspired new law

“Showed us his sides and his back, and he had significant bruising up and down both sides of his body,” Billings Police Det. Robert Miller said about Alan Wright’s injuries before he died in February of 2024.

Miller testified during the sentencing hearing for Garriott in Yellowstone County District Court on Tuesday.

Garriott had pleaded guilty to mitigated homicide for punching and kicking Alan Wright at a group home in the heights.

Court documents state the 37-year-old Wright was 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighed 108 pounds, and he had the cognitive function of a 2- or 3-year-old.

Judge Colette Davies said she considered many mitigating and aggravating circumstances.

“She made a sentence that will protect the public and punish Mr. Garriott for the crime he committed,” said Joe Gorman, one of Garriott’s attorneys. “But also gives him a chance to rebuild his life at a later date.”

Gorman says the sentencing was fair and the prosecution agrees.

“One of the messages delivered today by the victims who gave statements was that we should prioritize kindness and caring for each other,” said Lacey Fortin, senior deputy county attorney. “And making sure we're looking out for the vulnerable in our community.”

Davies called this a merciless attack, said there's no restitution possible for the victim, and that Garriott had shown some remorse.

And in the end, it had a big impact and affected two families.

“It was a horrible thing,” said Catherine Evans, Wright’s mother. “Nothing can bring my son back. And I do believe (Garriott is) remorseful.”

Evans was one of several who spoke at the hearing.

“Dante, may God place people beside you who will walk with you through the remainder of your earthly time,” Linda Howe, a friend of Alan Wright’s family. “May you choose life and choose to seek the forgiveness of your sins and follow Jesus.”

“She said he needs to hear this,” Evans said about Howe.

Before the judge announced the sentencing, Garriott met with his family.

“As his mother, I am heartbroken by the situation, but I have also seen him take responsibility,” said Nicole Garriott, Dante’s mother.

“I am prepared to face whatever charges by this sentence,” Dante Garriott said. “Thank you, Your Honor.”

Evans talked about what can be remembered about her son.

“He had his moments, but he was a very, very kind soul,” Evans said.

Garriott, 20 years old, was sentenced to 35 years in prison, with 10 of the years suspended.