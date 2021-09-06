Man sentenced for sexually assaulting a woman at Glacier National Park

GREAT FALLS — Eduardo Luis Diaz, a former private-sector seasonal employee who admitted to sexually assaulting another private-sector seasonal worker in Glacier National Park, was sentenced in federal court in Missoula on Friday, September 3.

Diaz, 27 years old, of Chicago, Illinois, pleaded guilty on March 3, 2021, to sexual abuse.

Prosecutors alleged in court documents that in July 2020, Diaz and the victim, identified as Jane Doe, were seasonal employees working in Glacier National Park for a private-sector company with a contract to operate in the park and were living in employee housing.

Doe became intoxicated at a party. After Doe had passed out, Diaz sexually assaulted Doe. In an interview with a National Park Service ranger, Diaz told the ranger that he had engaged in sex with Doe.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kalah Paisley prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the National Park Service.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided, and sentenced Diaz to five years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, said Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson.

“Seasonal workers for businesses operating in and around our national parks should be able to work in and enjoy our national parks without the threat of sexual assault and harassment. I hope this prosecution will assure workers and the public that we will hold predators accountable for their conduct. I want to thank Assistant U.S. Attorney Kalah A. Paisley and the National Park Service for investigating and prosecuting this case,” Acting U.S. Attorney Johnson said.



