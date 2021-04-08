Darren Samuel Whiteman, who admitted shooting a Billings convenience store clerk in the arm during a 2019 robbery, was sentenced Thursday.

Whiteman, a 37-year old transient, pleaded guilty to robbery and firearms charges on November 20, 2020.

A witness identified Whiteman as the man who went into the Gas N Go store at 800 Jackson Avenue on November 24, 2019, demanded money, and shot the clerk.

The clerk told police that Whiteman said, “Open the cash register. I’m robbing the place. Imma pop this bitch.” He drove away in a pickup truck.

Whiteman was arrested on December 12, 2019, after a four-hour standoff with law enforcement at a trailer court on Mullowney Lane.

U.S. District Judge Susan Watters sentenced Whiteman to 18 years and nine months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.