Man shot after allegedly firing at deputies in Yellowstone County

BILLINGS - Two Yellowstone County Sheriff's deputies have been placed on administrative leave following a deadly shooting near Ballantine late Wednesday.

Sheriff Mike Linder said in a news release the deputies were dispatched at about 11:30 p.m. to an address on South 28th Road near Ballantine to arrest a man on a warrant issued from another Montana county.

When they arrived at the residence they made contact with the man they were looking for and identified themselves as deputies, Linder said.

A deputy noticed the man was armed with a handgun. The man left the residence and fired the gun in the direction of the deputies.

One of the deputies returned fire and struck the man.

The deputies gave the man emergency aid until medics arrived, but the man died at the scene, Linder said.

The shooting is being investigated by the Sheriff's Office detective division and the Coroner's Office, and Linder said he expects to release more details later.

Both deputies were placed on administrative leave per standard protocol, Linder said.

The name of the man who died has not yet been released, nor have the names of the officers involved.

We will update you if we get more information.

