Man taken to hospital after being shot in Billings

Billings Police officers investigate the scene of a shooting on the 400 block of South 32nd Street on March 1, 2022.
Posted at 4:20 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 18:23:03-05

BILLINGS — A 37-year-old man was shot near the 400 block of South 32nd Street in Billings and taken to a hospital on Tuesday.

According to Billings Police Sgt. Eric Schnelbach, the shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. and detectives were still on scene two hours later.

Around 2 p.m., crime tape was seen blocking off portions of the road between Fourth and Fifth Avenues South on South 32nd Street. About a dozen enforcement officers were seen in the area.

The Billings Police crime scene investigation van arrived on scene at 2:20 p.m. and an officer was seen photographing articles of clothing that were left on South 32nd Street.

A police officer photographs articles of clothing left on the 400 block of South 32nd Street after a shooting.

