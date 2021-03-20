Menu

Man walks away from pre-release center in Billings

Montana Department of Corrections
Frank Maciel
Posted at 8:49 AM, Mar 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-20 10:49:51-04

BILLINGS — Authorities are looking for a man who walked away from a Billings pre-release center Friday night.

Frank Maciel, 30, is 6 feet tall, 220 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black coat, Los Angeles Lakers baseball cap with a purple bill, black pants, and black tennis shoes with white soles.

Maciel reportedly walked away from the Alpha House Men's Prerelease Center about 5:54 p.m.

He was sentenced in 2017 for robbery in Missoula County.

Call 911 if you have information about his whereabouts.

