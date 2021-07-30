Danielle Marie Marceau sentenced for killing Waylon Lee Mittens

GREAT FALLS — Danielle Marie Marceau, also known as Danielle Marie Comesatnight, was sentenced in federal court in Great Falls on Thursday for fatally stabbing Waylon Lee Mittens during an argument.

In June 2020, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services responded to Marceau’s residence in Browning to conduct a welfare check on the victim. Officers found the victim’s body in the residence and determined the last time he had been seen alive was on May 30, 2020 with Marceau. Both were intoxicated and had been arguing.

Marceau admitted killing Mittens, saying that she used a knife to stab him during an argument.

Court documents state that when Marceau was questioned by FBI agents, she made several incriminating statements. At one point she said, “I did it” and later said “I knew this was coming, I knew you guys were coming” and later said “I stabbed him.”

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris sentenced Marceau to 97 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. She was also ordered to pay $11, 735 in restitution



(JULY 2, 2020) Danielle Marie Marceau of Browning has been charged with murder for the stabbing death of Waylon Lee Mittens.

On June 2nd, officers responded to a crime scene in which the body of Waylon Lee Mittens was located found Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services during a welfare check; family members of Mittens requested that BLES conduct a welfare check of Mittens as they were not able to contact him for several days.

Court documents state that when officers approached the residence in Glacier Heights where Mittens and Marceau lived, they "immediately noticed a smell which was described as a decomposing body."

Once inside, officers found the body of Mittens in an alcove of the home which was described as the laundry room. Mittens, who was normally in a wheelchair due to a leg amputation, was slumped over in a large pool of blood with his wheelchair pushed across the room. A sheet was draped over Mittens body and there was evidence that there had been some attempts at cleanup.

Officers began receiving tips that Marceau was involved and was considering turning herself in, and on June 3rd, officers received source information that Marceau was responsible for the death of Mittens, and arrested her on a tribal warrant at her mother’s house in a different neighborhood of Browning.

On May 30th, Marceau and Mittens had been fighting during the day. They arrived back at their home at around 12:30 a.m. on May 31st, and they were still fighting. Sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m., Mittens was stabbed. Marceau said that she was acting in self-defense.

During the interview Marceau said she wasn’t sure what became of the knife she used to stab Mittens. A preliminary autopsy report indicates that a blade of approximately 9 inches was used to stab Mittens and the blade pierced both lung and heart. The knife has not yet been located.

Court documents also reference an incident that happened on May 2nd, when officers responded to a domestic dispute call at the Marceau/Mittens residence. This incident, which was video recorded by Mittens, showed Marceau strike Mittens several times while he was sitting in his wheelchair.

Marceau, also known as Danielle Marie ComesAtNight, has been charged in federal court with one felony count of murder.

