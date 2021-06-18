Metcalf charged after he reportedly fired a gun

GREAT FALLS — Jonathan Metcalf has been charged after he reportedly fired a gun in Great Falls.

Court documents state that just before 3 a.m. on Friday, June 18, officers contacted Metcalf along the 1400 block of 10th Avenue South after receiving a report that he had a 9mm firearm and may be suicidal.

Metcalf told officers that he was upset but not suicidal, and confirmed that he had a gun. The officer let Metcalf go and continued watching from a distance.

A few minutes later, the officer heard a gunshot in the vicinity of 8th Street and 10th Avenue South. The officer went to the area and found Metcalf walking.

The officer told Metcalf to stop walking and to put the gun down. Metcalf allegedly refused and continued walking, and reportedly said, "I don't care, I'll fire off another round."

The officer then used a Taser to subdue Metcalf, and he was taken into custody.

Metcalf, 33 years old, has been charged with criminal endangerment, resisting arrest, and obstructing a peace officer.