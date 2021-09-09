Missoula man charged with attempted homicide and criminal endangerment

MISSOULA — Grason Lamb has been charged with attempted deliberate homicide and three counts of criminal endangerment for allegedly shooting into a crowd on Wednesday in Missoula.

Court documents state that Lamb was seen on surveillance video shooting from the parking lot on Ryman Street toward a downtown bar. Documents say he had previously gotten into a fight with a bouncer at the bar.

Witnesses told police they were out with their friends when they "heard someone yelling and saw a male pull a gun from his pants, fire it once toward the ground and then he started shooting in their direction where the group was standing."

Witnesses also said they did not know Lamb, and did not have any previous interactions with him.

The Missoula Police Department reported that officers heard gunshots in the area at around 1:55 a.m. and responded to the scene.

One man was shot and was taken to the hospital; his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

According to the charging documents, Lamb told police he did not remember the 25 to 30 minutes before he was taken into custody.

Lamb is being held in the Missoula County Detention Center and is set for his initial court appearance on Thursday afternoon.

Click here to read the court documents associated with the case. (PDF)