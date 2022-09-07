Montana couple sentenced for stealing mail and using stolen credit cards

Michael Thomas Kullberg and Jennifer Don Smith, a Kalispell couple convicted in a scheme to steal hundreds of pieces of mail from rural mailboxes in Lincoln and Flathead counties, were sentenced in federal court in Missoula on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said in a news release that on at least two occasions in March and April 2020, Kullberg - while wearing a GPS unit for a previous felony conviction - stole mail and packages from rural mailboxes of at least 300 residents in the Eureka, Libby, Kilam, and Marion areas. He also stole at least two credit cards from the incoming mail, and used them, while wearing his GPS unit, to make fraudulent charges at various businesses Eureka and Kalispell.

Smith conspired with her husband to use stolen credit cards taken from the victims’ mail and personally tendered the cards.

The investigation found that the stolen mail was dumped along roadways, ditches and other public areas.

Dozens of residents reported the loss of packages, letters, bills, outgoing checks and personal identifying information. Kullberg later denied that he stole mail or used anyone else’s credit card without permission.

When asked why his GPS unit placed him at the scene of the thefts, Kullberg explained he was driving around fighting with Smith in the car.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided and sentenced Kullberg, 34 years old, to 31 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release. Kullberg pleaded guilty in May to theft of mail, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Smith, 38, was sentenced to 32 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release. Smith pleaded guilty in May to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Both Kullberg and Smith were ordered to pay $2,302 restitution, which consisted of the fraudulent charges and reimbursement for stolen mail.



