Montana fugitive arrested in Oregon

HELENA — The Tigard Police Department in Oregon announced that it arrested Sevin Griego this week after being on the run for several months.

Griego was wanted by the FBI and the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office for evading prosecution on charges of sexual abuse of children.

Police said in a Facebook post that they learned Griego was in the area on February 28. He was found on Tuesday, March 2, and tried to run away from officers.

Authorities say he tried to run through private property toward a duck pond but was captured with the help of the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office's K-9 team.

Washington County (OR) Sheriff's Office Sevin Griego

He is currently being held in a Washington County (Oregon) jail awaiting extradition back to Montana.

We will update you if we get more information.